Wednesday afternoon, one Grove Ridgerunner who has gone on to set multiple records this season, announced where he is taking his talents to next and where he will be suiting up.

That would be senior running back Emmanuel Crawford who announced on Wednesday via his twitter page that he is going to head on down to Fayetteville to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks to play for Grove alum and head coach Sam Pittman.

Crawford is the all-time leading rusher in the state of Oklahoma for Class 5A. In the four years Crawford played on varsity, he’s racked up 6,777 rushing yards and 93 touchdowns to go with it. He also has 13 receiving touchdowns.

Crawford helped lead the Ridgerunners to a 13-1 overall record and reach the state semifinals for the first time since moving up to Class 5A.

He will now get the chance to showcase his skills at the national level in the SEC Conference. So a huge congrats to him on his decision.