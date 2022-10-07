Grove took on Will Rogers at home and they get the job done with a 48-14 win to remain undefeated.
The Ridgerunners at home to host the Hale Rangers out of Tulsa on October 14th at 7:00 pm.
by: Tichina Coleman
