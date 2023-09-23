TULSA, Okla. — Grove opened up district play without their primary receiver Jacob Gain, and defeated Tulsa Edison 45-0.

Grove drew first blood on a 5-yard run Deringer Hollenbeck in the first quarter and a Chris Johnson extra point put Grove up 7-0 in the first quarter.

In the waning minutes of the first quarter, Isaac Sheffield connected with Grove quarterback Jackson Gain on a 13-yard touchdown — and Johnson added the extra point as Grove doubled their lead to 14-0.

Leading up to Hollenbeck’s score were two Sheffield receptions — putting the Ridgerunners on the 34-yard line with a 9-yard catch, followed by a first down catch with the ball spotted on the 14-yard line.

Facing a third down, Sheffield caught an over-the-should catch and picked up 38 yards to set up Sheffield’s 13-yard pass for Grove’s second score.

A penalty call for pass interference put Grove in the red zone, and set the stage for Gavin Wyatt to score his first varsity touchdown on a four-yard sweep from Gain — with Johnson adding the extra point, increasing the Ridgerunner lead 21-0.

The Ridgerunners went to their bag of tricks and recovered a deep onside kick at the Edison 39-yard line, combined with a Tulsa pass interference call that led to a 4-yard pass from Gain to Ian Richard. Johnson kicked in the extra point and Grove took a 28-0 halftime lead.

Two personal fouls set the stage for Grove’s fifth touchdown of the night. Jackson Gain eluded all 11 Tulsa defenders and scored on a 13-yard touchdown. Johnson’s extra point was good as Grove put the game away with a 35-0 lead.

Hollenbeck walked into the endzone on a 14-yard run and Johnson kicked the extra point from a 25-yard line for a 42-0 lead.

Grove’s Johnson added a 29-yard field goal for a 45-0 victory.

Next Friday Grove hosts undefeated Claremore.

Grove 14 14 14 3