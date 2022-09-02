In the first quarter, Karson Jinks pitches it to Seth Davis who drops back to throw the flea flicker to Eric McKibben who goes all the way down the field for the score. Wardogs lead 7-0.

Now it’s Grove’s turn who puts together a nice drive and it’s capped off by Emmanuel Crawford to tie the game at 7.

Still in the first quarter, Grove’s Carson Trimble scrambles right and finds Crawford who makes a shifty move and he goes all the way to house for the score. Grove takes the lead 14-7.

Miami falls big in this one to Grove as they lose 41-14.