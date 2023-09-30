GROVE, Okla. – Three costly turnovers in the third quarter led to Claremore scoring 23 unanswered points defeating Grove 30-14 on Friday night.

The Ridgerunners held on to a 14-7 lead at halftime, but Claremore forced four Grove turnovers in the second half.

Ranked fourth in Class 5A, the Zebras were averaging over 41 points a game. Defensively, Scott Cox finished the night for Grove with six solo tackles, one tackle for a loss of five yards and one sack.

The loss drops Grove to 3-2. They travel to Tulsa for a Thursday night game with Will Rogers, 1-5.

After trading three-and-outs in the opening minutes of the game Grove’s Jackson Gain found Jacob Gain in the back of the endzone and connected with him for a 13-yard touchdown with over two minutes left in the first quarter. Chris Johnson booted in the extra point and Grove took a 7-0 lead.

Claremore’s Gage Deckard caught a 30-yard touchdown pass combined with an extra point to tie up the game 7-7 in the second quarter.

Deringer Hollenbeck scored the Ridgerunner’s final score of the evening on a six-yard touchdown run. Johnson added the extra point with Grove taking a 14-7 lead with almost six minutes left in the second quarter.

The error-prone third quarter saw Grove turn the ball over three times, twice putting Claremore in the red zone. Claremore’s running back Micah Teel scored a 13-yard touchdown run. Grove’s Ty Schlessman blocked the extra point with Grove maintaining a slim 14-13 lead.

The second Grove turnover led to a Claremore field goal with the Zebras’s taking a 16-14 lead.

Grove was on the verge of marching down the field when Claremore’s Eli Rodgers intercepted a Gain pass. Three plays later Deckard backpedaled into the endzone with Claremore taking a 23-14 lead after the extra point was good.

Deckard also added a 54-yard touchdown catch for the final score, 30-14.

GROVE 7 7 0 0 – 14

CLAREMORE 0 23 0 0 – 30