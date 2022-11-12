GROVE, Okla. – Grove’s Emmanuel Crawford continued to tear up the record books scoring six touchdowns Friday night as the second-ranked Ridgerunners defeated eight-ranked Sapulpa 70-28 advancing to the second round of Class 5A playoffs.

Grove will host Guthrie who defeated Elgin 17-0 at Ridgerunner Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

The one-two punch of a stingy Ridgerunner defense and a juggernaut offense paved the way for Grove to finish the night with 623 total yards.

Crawford finished the night with 294 rushing yards pushing his season rushing record to 1,893 rushing yards. The Grove senior has 40 touchdowns on the season.

Before a capacity crowd, Crawford dazzled his fans with runs of 59, 54 and 85 yards.

Sapulpa scored on the opening drive. Marco Smith, back in action after suffering a broken collarbone earlier in the season, scored on an 8-yard run. Trent Whittaker added the extra point to put the Chieftains on the scoreboard first 7-0.

Grove started their first drive on their own 41-yard line. After a long Ridgerunner gain and an illegal procedure call, Crawford moved Grove up to the 13-yard line. Three plays later Crawford walked untouched, into the endzone from the 1-yard line. Corey Martin’s kick tied the score 7-7.

Grove’s defense neutralized Sapulpa’s running game and Grove safety Landon Davis knocked the ball down in the endzone thwarting a Chieftain’s scoring drive.

Then the fireworks started.

Facing a fourth down, Grove set up in punt formation, but instead of punting Crawford cradled the ball and sprinted down the sideline 59 yards to put Grove in the lead.

Grove never relinquished that lead and exploded in the second quarter, putting up 28 points to take a 42-14 halftime lead.

Grove added 21 points in the third quarter with a Carson Trimble 36-yard touchdown, followed by Crawford’s 85-yard touchdown run and Derrick Thomas’s 9-yard run.

Hayden McClendon finished scoring for the Ridgerunners on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter.

In other Oklahoma playoff games Poteau defeated Miami 48-14; Quapaw defeated Central 28-22; Commerce defeated Pocola 39-18; and Keifer defeated Vinita 42-26.

Grove 14 28 21 7= 70

Sapulpa 7 7 7 7 = 28

PLAY BY PLAY

First Quarter

S: Marco Smith 8 run (Trent Whittaker kick)

G: Emmanuel Crawford 1 run (Cory Martin kick)

G: Crawford 59 run (Martin kick)

Second Quarter

G: Crawford 6 run (Martin kick)

S: Bryant 6 blocked punt return (Whittaker kick)

G: Crawford 54 run (Martin kick)

G: Hagen Hacker 43 pass from Carson Trimble (Martin kick)

G: Crawford 5 run (Martin kick)

Third Quarter

G: Trimble 36 run (Martin kick)

G: Crawford 85 run (Chris Johnson kick)

G: Derrick Thomas 9 run (Johnson kick)

S: Marco Smith 12 run (Whittaker kick)

Fourth Quarter