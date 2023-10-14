TULSA, Okla. – Sophomore receiver Isaac Sheffield scored three touchdowns, including two punt returns to lead Grove over Tulsa Hale 49-0 to stay in the hunt for the district title.

On Friday, the Ridgerunners scored on their first four possessions, finishing the night with 353 total yards with 283 yards on the ground. The juggernaut defense held Hale to 34 yards on the ground, 68 yards in the air and three first downs.

The two-time state football champion Hale hasn’t won a game since Sept. 6, 2019.

Grove used three quarterbacks during the lopsided contest.

Starting quarterback Jackson Gain went out right before the half with an injury and was replaced by Gavin Wyatt. After a commanding lead, Will Roberts took over in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

Game Highlights

Sheffield ran for 34 yards combined with a Chris Johnson extra point putting Grove on the scoreboard first with a 7-0 lead.

Wyatt scored on a 28-yard touchdown and Johnson added the extra point as Grove took a 14-0 lead.

Grove’s fourth score came off a 5-yard touchdown run and Johnson kicked the extra point as Grove led 28-0 at halftime.

Grove turned the ball over in the opening minutes of the third quarter when Hollenbeck fumbled it at the six-yard line and Hale recovered it in their own territory.

Sheffield scored on a 35-yard touchdown punt return in the third quarter. Johnson added the extra point as Grove increased their lead to 35-0.

Wyatt scampered 46 yards for a touchdown and Johnson added the extra point as Grove increased their lead to 42-0.

Sheffield scored on his second punt return for a 32-yard touchdown run and Johnson added an extra point as Grove led 49-0.

Grove sealed the victory with a Dylan Hilton interception with 11 seconds left on the clock.

Grove returns home on Friday and continues district play with 6-1 Collinsville which defeated Rogers, 34-17.