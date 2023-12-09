PITTSBURG, KS — The Pitt State women won big today over UCO, 95-76. But that wasn’t the biggest storyline from today…Junior Guard Grace Pyle scored a record-setting 41 points in their victory!

Pyle is the first player to have a 40-point game in Pitt State Women’s Basketball history! She passed Sunny Pierce’s school record 39 points back on February 4th, 1978.

She finished in total with 41 points. She was 16-23 from the field and was 8-13 from 3-PT range!

Karenna Gerber also had a big game as she finished with 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2 steals.

Pitt State improves to 8-1 on the year and 3-1 in conference.

Their next game will be next Saturday when they travel to face #3 Central Missouri with tip-off set for 1:30 p.m. in Warrensburg.