GOTW Preview: Seneca at Mt. Vernon

As Missouri heads in the semifinal round of district play, Class 3, District 6 will see a familiar matchup between Mount Vernon and Seneca.

Tom Cox, Mount Vernon head coach says, “They scored twice, and made the extra points, then we scored twice, and missed the extra points. So we got beat 14-12. But it was a real competitive game, usually is when we play Seneca one way or the other, and it’s always very physical and very spirited.”

Seneca goes into the matchup the underdogs, after finishing the regular season 2-6 due to injuries and COVID-19 issues.

Ryan McFarland, Seneca head coach, says, “It’s been a struggle this year at times, and midseason we decided hey, we’re gonna keep working at get better each week. We wanted to get to districts and have a chance to see how good we could be and what we could do.”

With Seneca finally fully healthy, the expectations for this game remain what they have in the past: that it’ll be a dogfight.

Jaxon Graham, junior Seneca running back, says, “We’ve played Mount Vernon for years and years, and not one team has been dominant over the other. We’ve been battling back and forth. So it makes a pretty interesting game.”

Coach McFarland believes the key to this game will be time management.

McFarland says, “We need to line up, run the ball, control the clock a little bit, put together some long drives, and probably the big thing the other night we did we haven’t done this season is we scored at the end of the drives.

Cox says, “Our problem this year has been lack of explosive plays. And we haven’t been able to finish. So we’ve got to try to generate some of those explosive plays.”

The winner of this game will face either Cassville or Reeds Spring for the district title.