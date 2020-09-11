GOTW Preview: Pierce City at Sarcoxie

SOUTHWEST Mo. — This Friday night, the Pierce City Eagles will take on the Sarcoxie Bears, and although it’s a rivalry game, there’s a lot more at stake than just a single win.

Kyle Renkoski, Pierce City senior wide receiver/tight end says, “There’s a little town in between us called Wentworth. It’s the Battle of Wentworth. Usually whoever wins that game gets to claim Wentworth.”

Russell Ellis, Sarcoxie head coach, says, “Our superintendent is a Sarcoxie guy, he’s always lived here. He came up with that Mo. a few years back, They talk about you get the rights to the Coke machines there. It’s actually pretty funny.”

The Battle of Wentworth will take place in Sarcoxie this year, and after being shut out by the Eagles last year and going 0-2 so far this season, the Bears are hoping to flip the script.

Ellis says,”I want our guys to take care of us, take care of the football, and give ourselves a chance to win. Not get behind and try to play catch up.”

Michael Misner, Sarcoxie senior wide receiver/defensive back says, “We’ve been working on just practice hitting, working on fundamentals. That’s basically it. It’s the little things we gotta focus on.”

The Eagles aren’t writing off Sarcoxie because of their record.

They themselves are fielding a much different team this year, and know they’ll have to give a little more to get a win.

Brad Hocker, Piece City head coach says, “Just run fits, making sure that we’re hustling the ball, making sure our hand placement is correct, where our heads supposed to be, where our feet are supposed to be. There’s a lot of things to it when you have young kids like this, trying like crazy to get them consistent and be successful.”

Renkoski says, “It’s just a big rivalry, so we gotta play and we gotta make sure we play hard no matter what. Every play is zero to zero, and we play like we gotta win.”

A win on the record would be nice, but each team is looking forward at their chance to claim Wentworth.