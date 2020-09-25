GOTW Preview: Parsons at Galena

Kan. — The free trial period is over; high school football in Kansas will enter district play this week.

To kick off the race to districts, the Parsons Vikings will travel to Galena to face the Bulldogs.

Jeff Schibi, Parsons head coach, says, “The slate is clean. Everyone is 0-0, and everyone gets a fresh start to the season. We’re going into Galena with the mindset that everyone is 0-0.”

Before district play, Parsons has gone 1-2, while Galena has gone 2-0, as they lost a game due to coronavirus concerns.

Beau Sarwinski, Galena head coach, says, “It’s been a different season, but we’re excited every week to play. I think two games that we’ve played, we had some good positive things out of it. We’re able to grow from that. And there are things that we can get better at.”

The past two seasons, the Bulldogs have won this matchup, but with each new year is a new challenge, including a new head coach for Galena to face.

Sarwinski says, “Whenever you go against anybody, you’re not sure what they’re gonna do. He’s familiar with the program; he coached their offense last year and did a good job with that. I think he’s familiar with us, and we’re somewhat familiar with him. We’ve played them the last several years, they have a good program going.”

Schibi says, “We gotta do whatever it takes to stop the run. Going into Galena this Friday night, they can run and pass, so it’s a huge task but we’ll see if the boys are up for the challenge.”

Not only does this week allow an opportunity to earn a win, but it’s also an opportunity to learn more about the identity of the team..

Tanner Barcus, Parsons senior wide receiver/center, says, “I just hope we get more communication skills and being able to work as a team, because I know that benefits us later on.”

Sarwinski says, “We’ve gotta continue to get better at what we do. Sometimes we focus on what our opponents do, but we’ve gotta focus on us and continue to grow and get better.”