GOTW Preview: Frontenac at Columbus

SOUTHEAST KANSAS– Mark Smith, Frontenac head coach, says, “It was a big game. Week eight. We were both undefeated. Going for the league championship and district championship, there was a lot on the line.”

Friday night will be the first time the Frontenac Raiders and the Columbus Titans have met since the Raiders claimed a district title after shutting out the Titans.

The Titans are determined to make week one of this year different than week eight of last year.

Blake Burns, Columbus head coach, says, “We’ve talked a lot about mistakes that we’ve made and things we can do to correct our own errors, to put ourselves in a good position to get first downs and get some points.”

Caleb Murillo, Columbus senior left guard/defensive end, says, “We’ve been working on our steps, doing the little things right, and eliminating mental mistakes.”

To be ready for the Titans, the Raiders are stressing offensive production and overall preparation.

Smith says, “On offense, we really want to stress taking care of the football. We gotta be winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, be more physical, we gotta tackle. We gotta make as many explosive plays as we can.”

Alex Storey, Frontenac senior tight end/defensive end, says, “[We’ve just been working on] techniques on blocking and formations and plays and what kind of defense they run.”

And one thing both teams are looking forward to: atmosphere.

Smith says, “The atmosphere is gonna be great at Columbus. I know it’s gonna be their senior night, they’re gonna be excited. We gotta match their intensity early and just feed off our team as a group.”

Burns says, “I’m hoping that we have a great atmosphere, a great crowd, and our kids show up ready to play and they can give themselves an opportunity to win a football game.”

Kickoff is Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.