The Pittsburg State Gorillas football squad stepped onto the field at 6:20 this morning for their first spring practice of the year.

Practices will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays up until April 14.

The spring game will be in Carnie Smith Stadium Friday, April 15 at 6:00 PM. The Gorillas look to capitalize on a promising 8-3 record last season.

Pitt State discussed the excitement of returning to the field.

Elijah Harris, Pitt State wide receiver said, “For the seniors, we’ve been here a long time, so it feels good for it to be our last time, but also to be out here with a new group and a close group with coach Wright and all of our new coaches and getting out and working.”

P.J. Sarwinski, Pitt State linebacker said, “We’re gonna be able to show out what we’ve been doing the last two months in January and February in the weight room. We finally get to come out here and expose our talents and our skills.”

Head coach Brian Wright said, “In the spring there’s not a lot of pressure, it’s just an evaluation period and you’re looking to get better as a football team, so it’s a lot of fun to get out here especially after 8 weeks of doing running and change of direction drills and weight lifting, you finally get to put a helmet on and play some football.”