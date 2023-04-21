PITTSBURG, Ks. — Friday afternoon, the Pitt State Gorillas were back at home for a double header against the Missouri Western Griffons.

The Gorillas took game one with a 4-2 victory. Kadyn Trochim and Gracie Sullivan each had an RBI. Hannah Harrison finished the game with six strikeouts. Heather Arnett scored three runs, while Paxtyn Hayes scored a run.

In game two, the Gorillas came from behind down 3-1 to win 4-3 with a walk-off RBI single from Hayes. The Gorillas faced their 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh. Pitt State scored three runs from Sophia Driver, Kianna Pellegrino and Kyndall Davis. Davis scored the winning run for the Gorillas.

Pitt State moves to 25-17 on the season and 10-10 in MIAA play. With their two wins today, they are ahead of the Griffons sitting in eighth of the MIAA. Pitt will return home Saturday, April 22 for a double header against Northwest Missouri at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It will also be senior day for Pitt.