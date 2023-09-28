PITTSBURG, KS – Now 4-0, the Gorillas are back on the road. Head coach Brian Wright’s squad is set to face a struggling Northeastern State team that is yet to win a game. Despite NSU’s 0-4 start, Wright said the team is a lot stronger than what their record indicates.

“They play extremely hard. I’ve always thought J.J. [Eckert] does a great job with them from a scheme standpoint,” said Wright.

“They changed up their defensive scheme to a 3-4 front, and added a lot more movement and blitz tracks to that, so they definitely present challenges.”

NSU’s offense may also present challenges. Gorillas linebacker Jack Barkley said NSU’s ability to utilize multiple quarterbacks could provide a different look.

“We haven’t faced a team this year that’s played more than one quarterback,” said Barkley.

“You definitely have to watch a lot of film to understand each style a guy could bring to the table. They’re a very talented group.”

In last year’s matchup, Pitt State took a 42-14 lead at the half, and ended up winning 49-14 in front of a sellout home crowd.

The Gorillas will look for a similar result this Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.