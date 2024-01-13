PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State Gorillas hosted the best defensive team in the MIAA the Fort Hays State Tigers Saturday afternoon.

The Gorillas pulled away late in the fourth to secure a 74-62 win over the Tigers. Pitt State picks up their second straight win to improve to 8-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play.

The Gorillas shot the ball very well going 25-49 from the floor and 10-23 for 43.5 percent from behind the arc.

Pitt State had four Gorillas score in double figures. Senior Marque English had a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds. English posted yet another double-double. He also had four blocks on 9-14 from the field. Senior Jeremy Shaw added 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting while Tanner Mans chipped in 12 points with all his points coming from the three-point line where he went 4 of 5.

R.J. Forney Jr. finished with nine points. Jordan Frison dotted up seven assists and Max Alexander contributed five points, five rebounds and six assists.

The Gorillas will go on the road to face the Emporia State Hornets on Wednesday, January 17th at 7:30 p.m.