The Pittsburg State baseball team is preparing to host Central Oklahoma in the first round of the MIAA Tournament this weekend.

Pitt State plays game one against the Bronchos Friday at 6:00, game two will be Saturday at 2:00 and if needed, game three will be Sunday at noon.

The Gorillas enter this series at 31-17 overall and eighth in the latest regional rankings. The team will look for a strong showing in the conference tournament not only to earn the MIAA title but to also get a better regional spot for the Div. II playoffs. The team spoke on getting focused for their best of three series this weekend.

Zac Shoemaker said, “You prepare for this all year, you prepare to be in these situations and you just go into it and do what we’ve done so far and that’s kind of all you can do.”

Nixon Brannan said, “I can’t wait, it’s almost my first real playoff appearance, it feels like it with a great opportunity to win. It’s really my first ever chance to be in a regional and it’d mean everything just to be in a regional.”

Bob Fornelli said, “It’s time to go, this is what you play for. You got an opportunity to win a series, you win this series, you get to continue to play and we got a lot to play for.”