PITTSBURG, KS- Brian Wright and his 7-0 Gorillas are set for another tough road game up in Maryville on Saturday. In last season’s matchup, Pitt State relied heavy on the passing game. Dodson threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bearcats have traditionally given Pitt State challenges, especially when it comes to the run game.

“They’re built to stop the run,” said quarterback Chad Dodson.

“The have some big guys up front, so we have to get the pass game going, and we need to do so early.”

In the secondary, Gorillas head coach Brian Wright said the quarters coverage Northwest often runs is well built, but it’s not too unique with comparison to what his offense has faced.

“They like to play a lot of quarters coverage,” said Wright.

“We tend to see that quite a bit, and they have some unique adjustments to that coverage. I think they always do a good job of making sure that guys are accounted for out there on the perimeter.”

Defensively, the Gorillas will work against Northwest quarterback Mike Hohensee, and running back Jay Harris. Gorillas linebacker Jack Barkley said the strong tandem could create some challenges for the defense.

“They are pretty well balanced with a very accurate quarterback,” said Barkley.

“They have a sound offensive line with a very talented running back as well, but it’s nothing we can’t handle.”

The Gorillas will take on Northwest Missouri at 2 p.m. on Saturday from Bearcat Stadium.