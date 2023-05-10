The Pitt State Gorillas baseball squad gets ready to make the trip to Warrensburg Thursday for the MIAA baseball double elimination tournament.

Last weekend, The Gorillas defeated Central Oklahoma in the first round of the MIAA tournament two games to one. Pitt State heads into the week at 33-18 overall.

Last season, the Gorillas made it out of the first round as well, but were defeated by Northeastern State and Central Missouri. This time Pitt State starts the tournament with Central Missouri and looks to knock off the top-seeded Mules Thursday at noon and fight their way to an MIAA title. The team spoke on making it this far and what they need to do against the Mules.

Austin Warkins said, “It feels great, there’s 12 teams in the conference, eight of them are sitting at home, four are left. We’re hoping to go out and be the last one on top in the conference.”

Bob Fornelli said, “They just play the game the right way, they play hard every day. They don’t walk people, they don’t give you opportunities unless you make your opportunities, so that’s what we have to go do. I thought it was a pretty good series when we played them here three weeks ago. We gotta play better, we know that and hopefully we can go do that.”