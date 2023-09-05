PITTSBURG, Ks– We are into week 2 of the college football season and this week, the Pitt State Gorillas hit the road for their away game after a big victory at home last Thursday over Washburn.

In a newly released Division II Coaches Poll, Pitt State comes in at #3 in the country, moving up one spot from last week.

The Gorillas hit the road for their first away game to face the Fort Hays State Tigers. The Tigers are coming off a 56-0 win over Northeastern State.

Pitt State does have some things to improve on with the offensive side, but their defense was lights out on Thursday, forcing three turnovers, racking up three sacks and scoring a defensive touchdown.

With a big road game ahead of them, the Gorillas are ready to make improvements this week and come away with a road victory to move to 2-0.

Redshirt Senior Cornerback Rico Payton said, “From last week, I would say we just need to clean up just some of our run fits, as well as just being where we need to be in the secondary, just being in our spots and doing our job”.

Senior Tight End Devon Garrison said, “I mean, for us it’s really come down to those fundamentals and those small details. Us having so many penalties on offense and defense is just not our style of play and not what we hang our hat on. If we can focus in, make sure those things don’t happen, I think we’ll be okay”.

Head Coach Brian Wright said, “Making sure we focus on the things that that really matter. Focus on the details that we have control of, not worried about the things that that we have no control of. Getting better in all three phases and continuing to win that turnover battle like we did the other night”.

Pitt State’s game on Thursday against Fort Hays State is slated for a 7:00 p.m. kick-off time.