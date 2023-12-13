PITTSBURG, KS – Three members of the Pitt State Gorillas football team earned A.P. Division 2 All America honors.

Devon Garrison received first team all-America tight end honors. Garrison finished his 2023 season with a team-leading 53 receptions, a division two leading 855 yards for a tight end, and six touchdowns.

Trase Jeffries, also a member of the Pitt State offense, received 2nd team all-America offensive line honors. The redshirt senior, considered the anchor of the Gorillas o-line, started 41 consecutive games at offensive tackle. Pitt State averaged 34 points per game, as well as 398 yards per game.

Defensively, Jack Barkley received 2nd team all-America linebacker honors. Barkley lead a strong defensive unit that allowed on average just 17 points per game. Barkley lead the Gorillas in tackles with 95, made 11 tackles for a loss, and recorded five sacks.