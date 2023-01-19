The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team began its two-game road trip with Rogers State Thursday night and had no problem with the Hillcats as they earned an 87-47 victory.

Tristan Gegg led all scorers with 25 points converting on five three-pointers in the game. Grace Pyle was next in line posting a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Gorillas improve to 14-4 overall and 9-3 in the MIAA with the win. Head coach Amanda Davied was pleased with the way her team came out and played Thursday.

Davied said, “Well I thought we got going early and so that helps, that always gives you a little confidence and then I felt like everybody came in ready to contribute mostly on the defensive end, I felt like we had a good defensive plan, our assistant coach did a good job on that. We try to stick to what we do, but we had to make a couple of adjustments and I feel like overall it was a good game for us.”

Next up for the women will be Northeastern State on the road Saturday at 1:30 p.m.