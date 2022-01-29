Rogers State came to town to face the Gorillas Saturday. Pitt State was looking to end its losing streak and did just that with an 88-79 victory.

Ike Moore said, “It’s a start, we’ve been on a losing streak and this is a great feeling, I just love it. I love winning, that’s all I wanna do is win, that’s all we wanna do is win and it’s a great start for that.”

Zach Burch said, “Just to be able to have a win and just have fun. We’ve been kinda down these last couple weeks, so to get a win, it definitely lifts your spirits.”

Head coach Kim Anderson said, “Well I thought we had some great help off the bench. We had some guys who really haven’t played a whole lot who came in and played really well, we needed that. We made free throws, We did a good job on the boards, we shot 50 plus percent from the field.”

The Gorillas next face Central Missouri on the road Wednesday.