PITTSBURG, KS — The Pitt State Gorillas pulled off a massive upset across Division II after they defeated #3 UCO at home, 75-66!

Pitt State trailed at the half by 6, but in the second half, they outscored UCO, 48-33.

Max Alexander had a big game as he finished with 24 points. Marque English complimented him and finished with 20 points in the win.

R.J. Forney added 17 points while true freshman Jordan Frison also played an impact and added 11!

The Gorillas improve to 4-4 on the year.

They will now be off and wait until they travel to Las Vegas to compete in the High Desert Classic from December 18th-19th.

During those two days, they will face Truman State and Henderson State.