On Wednesday, Girard Trojans girls basketball player Emmaline Senecaut signed her letter of intent to play college basketball for Bethany College.

Right now, she is currently averaging 11 points and seven rebounds a game and has multiple double-doubles for the Trojans in only 11 games.

She’s also a multi-sport athlete, as she has earned multiple All-CNC honors in both volleyball and softball during her high school career. She would speak on her special day.

“It’s so awesome. The recruiting process, it wasn’t a struggle but it’s like a breath a fresh air to finally be like ‘this is where I’m going’, it’s just relaxing. My teammates and my coaches are supportive. I’ve had amazing teammates all through my life and amazing coaches all through my life and it’s just been awesome to have that support system behind me,” said Senecaut, “I’m so excited, I’m sure I’m gonna end up missing all of them, but I’m so excited to just almost be relaxing to only worry about one sport. I’m just so grateful that I can continue to play and it’s just awesome and I’m so excited.”