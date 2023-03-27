RIVERTON, Kansas– Monday afternoon, in some high school softball action, the Girard Trojans defeated the Riverton Rams 22-0 to claim the victory.

Girard scored more runs in the innings as the game went on. They scored one run in first inning, 8 runs in the second inning, and then 13 runs in the third inning.

Eleanor Rieck hit a homerun in the first inning. She also had a perfect game, going three innings pitched allowing zero runs and no hits.

This game would end after three innings, and Girard wins big on the road.