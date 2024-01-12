GIRARD, Ks. — High school basketball was in full swing Friday night in Kansas. In the CNC two girls’ basketball teams battled it out. The Girard Lady Trojans played host to the Frontenac Lady Raiders.

The Lady Trojans 18-0 in the second quarter gave them a big cushion to take a 59-44 win over Frontenac. Girard improves to 6-1 on the season.

As far as the Lady Raiders, they drop to 4-2 on the year. Senior Center Madi Hamm had herself a night with a game-high 16 points. Hamm was the only Raider to score in double figures.

The Lady Trojans had four players to have over 10 points. Maddie Coester led the team with 13 points. Peyton Brooks finished with 12 points while her sister Rylee and Hayden Buckley both chipped in 11 points.

Frontenac’s next contest will be their tournament called the ‘Four State Classic’ from January 18th to January 20th. They open the tournament against Blue Springs on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Frontenac Main Gym.

Girard will take on the Chanute Blue Comets on the road at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16th.