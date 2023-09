GALENA, Mo– The Girard Trojans made the trip to Galena to face off against the Bulldogs.

Girard has no problems as they cruise to a 38-0 victory. Girard moves to 2-1 on the year.

Their next game will be on the road again to face off against Frontenac (2-1) next Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Galena (0-3) are still looking for their first win of the season, will make the trip over to Columbus for matchup with the Titans.