COLUMBUS, Ks– Monday afternoon, the Girard Trojans defeated the Caney Valley Bullpups 9-5, to advance to the semi-finals of the Class 3A Regional Softball Tournament.

Caney Valley jumped out to an early 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the first.

Girard’s Erin Anderson hit a solo home-run in the first to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

The Trojans slowly climbed their way back early in the game, and then in the third inning Eleanor Rieck tied the game off an RBI-Double to make it 3-3.

Still in the third inning, Samantha Brutchin hit a 2-RBI single for Girard to take their first lead of the game 5-3.

Emmaline Senecaut would hit a RBI-double in the 5th to make it a 9-3 game.

The Bullpups would bring two more across in the Top of the 7th, but not enough to defeat the Trojans.

Rieck picked up the win in the circle after going 6.0 IP, three strikeouts and two earned runs. She also finished with two RBI’s in the game.

Anderson and Rylee Brooks each had an RBI. Brutchin drove in two, Senecaut added two more RBI’s and Lea McGowan added two of her own.

They advance to the semi-finals where they will face the winner of Frontenac/Galena. Their game was postponed to Tuesday due to weather.