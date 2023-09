GIRARD, Ks. — High school football teams across the state of Kansas kickoff their season Friday night and the Girard Trojans and the Columbus Titans were two teams that did so against each other.

The Trojans come up big at home against the Titans 32-8. Girard will be on the road in Pittsburg to square off against the St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers on September 8th at 7 p.m.

The Titans will be back on the road to take on the Afton (OK) Eagles on Friday, September 8th at 7 p.m.