Galena’s Riley McNemar signs with Auburn

GALENA, KS. — Galena senior Riley McNemar’s dream to play at the Division I level became a reality Tuesday as she signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Auburn.

McNemar has been a standout player for the bulldogs since her freshman year, earning first team and second team all-state honors in her first two seasons.

Riley had offers from Alabama and Louisiana-Lafayette that she considered as well before ultimately choosing Auburn.

Now, she’s set to play for one of the top programs in the country.

“It’s really crazy,” said McNemar. “I never thought a girl from Galena, Kansas would get this far. But, I mean, it’s unexplainable. It’s really just insane. I mean, I’ve worked for this since I was nine years old to get here. Seeing that pay off means a lot to me.”