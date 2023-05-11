As we draw closer to high school graduation, plenty of athletes continue to announce their commitment to play sports in college. Today, Galena High School saw one athlete sign to continue her playing career.

That athlete was Mia Sarwinski who signed to Crowder College for softball. She leaves behind a strong legacy at Galena High School where she played five sports for the Bulldogs including volleyball, basketball, softball, golf and track. Sarwinski put her name in the record books last season as the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.

She joins her three older brothers as an official college athlete now. P.J., Nick and Brett all being athletes at Pitt State. Mia spoke on being able to commit and why she chose to play for Crowder.

Mia Sarwinski said, “It’s amazing, it’s one of the things I’ve been looking forward to and just trying to figure out the right college to go to and I’m just very excited and blessed to be able to do this today. I’m gonna remember a lot and cherish all the memories that I’ve made at Galena High School and all the friends and even CNC rivals and everything that I’ve accomplished throughout high school, I’m just very proud I’ve been able to succeed here. First of all, they just made me feel welcomed and they were very open with me and they were very straight forward and coach Barnes of course, he’s an amazing person, he was very nice and overall, their facilities and everything are just great and I love the team and everything.”