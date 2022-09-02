First play of the game for Riverton, there is a dime of a pass over the top on the corner route from one Ryder to another. Ryder Goodman hooks up with Ryder Phillips and the tackle can’t be made, Riverton strikes first 7-0.

Galena will answer quick though after Dawson Mooney takes the ball and he will tumble into the end zone, Bulldogs lead 8-7 after the two-point conversion.

In the second quarter, Mooney again, he’s doing his best to shake off multiple defenders, they finally take him down just before the goal line.

Mooney gets rewarded for his effort as on the next play, he rolls into the end zone for the score, Bulldogs lead it 16-7 after another two-point conversion.

The Bulldogs would run away with this one and they win big 32-7 over Riverton.