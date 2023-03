SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Sarcoxie Lady Bears softball team took the field in their home opener for a cross state matchup against the Galena Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Bears tried to mount a comeback, but the Lady Bulldogs would end up with the 5-2 win.

Sarcoxie will be on the road at Gravette High School Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m. Galena will also be on the road next as they travel to face Independence March 27.