Galena was at home tonight hosting the McAuley Catholic Warriors.
They would go on to win big 55-16.
The Bulldogs remain undefeated on the season and move to 5-0. They will be back in action tomorrow when they travel to face Baxter Springs.
by: Chaz Wright
