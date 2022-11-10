The Galena Bulldogs celebrated a female athlete signing to the next level.

Blayze McNemar would sign to play at the University of North Texas in front of her family and friends. She’s been a talented player for the bulldogs earning first team All-CNC and First All-State Honors.

McNemar attended a softball camp at North Texas and soon began having conversations with the coaches after. Ultimately she would decide to become part of the Mean Green family and will play outfield. She now has the opportunity to compete in college.

Blayze McNemar, “It means a lot, it’s my family that’s gotten me here and they wanna see me succeed in the world, so it’s a good opportunity for that. I really love the coaching staff there. They seem like they would definitely take good care of me there and we’d have a lot of fun. Throughout all my conversations, they really showed that they cared and they cared about what they were building at the program and they just showed that they cared about me as a person and a player.”