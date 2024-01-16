LIBERAL, Mo. — Opening day of the 51st Annual Tony Dubray Classic began Tuesday night with a ton of basketball on deck for the night. The Galena Bulldogs squared off against the Northeast Arma Vikings.

The Bulldogs survives to defeat the Vikings 57-49. Galena moves to 5-3 on the season. While Northeast Arma falls to 3-6 on the year.

The Vikings will play in the consolation bracket on Thursday against Pierce City at 6:45 p.m.

The Bulldogs move to the winner’s bracket and will face Bronaugh at 7 p.m.