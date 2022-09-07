After a dominant performance over Riverton to open the season, the Galena Bulldogs are gearing up for their week two opponent.

This will be the Bulldogs home opener as they will be facing the Quapaw Wildcats in a cross state matchup.

Quapaw were off last week as for the bulldogs they defeated Riverton 32-7.

This week for Quapaw, Galena’s coaching staff really wants to focus on their pass rush defense during practice since their the Wildcats is a passing team.

The biggest advantage Coach Sarwinski thinks his team has going into the game is the confidence of last week performance.

Beau Sarwinski said, “Well I think anytime you can win that win a game it gives you confidence…and you know with confidence your kids and your coaches and everybody kind of believe or they believe in what you’re doing so…you know just making adjustments and believing in what you do and I think we’ve been able to do that and I think our kids they’re excited about the opportunity.”

Isaiah Dunaway said, “Probably our run game it’s definitely improved from week one…we did pretty good on with our run game but I felt like we’ve gotten more physical over the week.”