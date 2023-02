Friday night, the Columbus Titans hosted the undefeated Galena Bulldogs on Senior Night.

The Game was tied at halftime 13-13, but the Bulldogs turned it on in the second half pulling away for the win 40-29!

Galena moves to 19-0 on the season. They will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to face Southeast.

The Titans fall to 15-4 on the season. Their next game will be also be on Tuesday when they travel to face Frontenac.