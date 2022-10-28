Galena would defeat the Anderson County Bulldogs 38-13 at home.
They advance to the Regional Round next week of the KSHSAA High School Football Playoffs.
The Bulldogs (7-2) will host the Columbus Titans (4-5) next Friday night in Galena.
by: Chaz Wright
