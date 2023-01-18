The Galena Bulldogs boys basketball team is off to a great start so far this season as they remain undefeated to this point.

The Bulldogs are first in their conference with an 8-0 record overall and 4-0 record in conference play.

On the defensive end, Galena has played well against just about every opponent they’ve seen holding them to about 40 points per game. The only game that was close was against Riverton in which the Bulldogs won 55-49.

This Bulldogs team is tall at every position and makes it tough for teams to score the basketball.

On the offensive end, Galena is scoring 63 points per game and out scoring most of their opponents by 20 points or more.

The team’s experience and team chemistry is the root of their success to the season so far.

Head coach Matt Meyr said, “You know these guys have a lot of experience we got six seniors this year that have been on the state qualifying teams we’ve had for the last three years, so they’ve got a lot of experience in that respect. Played a lot of of big games, so they’re used to those tight games at the end like we had one against Riverton Friday night. Good team, our conference is tough and we got down to the fourth quarter and I think the experience of those big games we’ve had really helped us pull through at the end of those.”

Hadley Price said, “I think the best thing is that we play together as a team. I mean we have six seniors that lead the way and we’ve played together since we were in second grade so that’s a huge thing. We know what we’re doing, it’s like we can read each other minds almost.”