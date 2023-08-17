GALENA, KS – After a strong 7-3 squad took the field last season for the bulldogs, 2023’s group has waited for their time to shine. Taking the field for the first time this week, is a very strong and hopeful young squad lead by head coach Jacoby Martin.

Dual-threat quarterback Zane Turner will be returning for his senior season. Alongside Turner will be senior offensive guard KC Hopkins.

“I’m just excited,” Hopkins said.

“It’s always a pleasure being out here working hard with these guys. It’s pretty special.”

Hopkins said his parents are the biggest influence on him when it comes to football, and he’s dedicating this season to them.

“They’ve always pushed me to make sure I can be the best version of myself,” Hopkins said. I really owe it to them, they’ve put me in this position.”

Hopkins will be a leader on a strong offensive line for the Bulldogs. Turner will look to have a clean pocket as he takes the field early on in the year.

Head coach Jacoby Martin is impressed with this team’s work ethic so far, and emphasized the importance of his players wanting to step up.

“It’s important for them to lead by example,” said Martin.

“The upperclassmen showed up this summer and were here everyday. They helped out a lot of the younger guys, and it really showcases their ability to be leaders.”

The Bulldogs will look to continue the successful trend. They’ll open up their season against Quapaw on Friday, September 8th.