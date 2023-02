GALENA, Ks. — The Galena boys basketball team hosted the St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers Friday night as they looked to remain unbeaten.

The Bulldogs held off the Panthers to win 51-43 and move to 17-0 on the season so far. They will be on the road at Riverton to take on the Rams at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 14.

The Panthers are on the road Tuesday, February 14 to go up against the St. Paul Indians at 7:30 p.m.