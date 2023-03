GIRARD, Ks. — It was a CNC showdown for the boys 3A Sub-State championship between the undefeated Galena Bulldogs and the Columbus Titans.

After a tight first half, the Bulldogs pulled away with a comfortable 50-35 win over the Titans to stay undefeated at 23-0. The Bulldogs claimed their fourth straight 3A Sub-State title with the win.