GALENA, Ks. — Tuesday night was a CNC showdown between the undefeated Galena Bulldogs and the Columbus Titans.

The Bulldogs pulled out a 47-40 win over the Titans and remain undefeated on the season so far. They will be back in action on the road at Girard to take on the Trojans Tuesday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The Titans are at home Friday, January 27 to host the Frontenac Raiders at 7:30 p.m.