GALENA, Ks. — The Galena boys basketball squad took on the Riverton Rams at home Friday night.

The Bulldogs held off Riverton 55-49 and stills remains undefeated on the season so far. Galena will be back in action Tuesday, January 17 at Pittsburg at 7:30 p.m.

The Rams will be in the 2023 Southeast Lancer Classic from January 16th through January 21st. They will play Baxter Springs in the first round of the tournament January 16th at 5:30 p.m.