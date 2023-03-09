The undefeated one seed Galena Bulldogs battled against the eight seed Wellsville Eagles. The Bulldogs hung on to win 38-35 and move to 24-0 on the season. They advance to their third final four in school history. The Bulldogs will play the Marysville Bulldogs Friday at 4 p.m. the winner advances to the state championship.

Also the undefeated one seeded St. Mary’s Colgan Lady Panthers took on the eight seed St. Mary’s Lady Bears. The Lady Panthers came away with a 52-38 victory over the Lady Bears. Colgan are now 23-0 on the year and will face the Riverside Cyclones in the state semifinals on March 10th at 4 p.m.

The Parsons Vikings gall to the Andale Indians 57-32 in the Class 4 state girls quarterfinals. The Pittsburg Purple Dragons drop to the Hutchinson Salthawks in the Class 5 boys state quarterfinals 84-51. Congrats to Parsons and Pittsburg on a great season.