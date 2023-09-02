GROVE, Okla. – The Ridgerunner defense swarmed Miami’s quarterback Sam Lillard in the waning minutes of the game to score a safety defeating the Wardogs 23-14.

Grove graduated 22 players from last year’s juggernaut state semi-final 12-1 squad leaving a new crop of Ridgerunners to take the field this fall.

The Ridgerunners struck first on a 31-yard pass between twin brothers, Jackson to Jacob Gaines with 9:03 left in the first quarter. Chris Johnson added the extra point to put Grove up 7-0.

Minutes later Miami’s special team Hunter Nichols picked up some big-time blocks, found a seam in the Ridgerunner defense and scored on a 73-yard kickoff return. Miami’s Shane Douthit kicked the extra point tying the game.

Grove’s offense went three and out to set up Miami’s touchdown that put the Wardogs up by seven points in the second quarter.

Miami’s workhorse Seth Davis left the game with an shoulder injury in the second quarter. Last year Nichols racked up 779 yards and scored 10 touchdowns while Davis scored eight touchdowns for the Wardogs.

Junior quarterback Jackson Gains capped off a 75-yard drive with an 8-yard scamper into the endzone. A penalty forced Johnson to kick a 25-yard long extra point tying the game.

Halftime adjustments led to both teams playing a tight defense throughout the third quarter.

Sophomore receiver Isaac Sheffield scored on a 62-yard pass from Gaines to break the tie with 2:31 left in the third quarter. Johnson added the point after to take a 21-14 lead.

A costly penalty at the 46-yard line nullified Jackson Gain’s 77-yard touchdown run at the opening of the fourth quarter.

As the game clock ticked off the seconds Grove’s defense swarmed Lillard pressuring the quarterback allowing the 6-3, 290 pound defensive standout Scott Cox to come up with the ball.

The Wardogs wore a special helmet decal honoring Jim Ellis, Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame sportswriter. Ellis covered Wardog sports for for more than 40 years. He died on Aug. 22.

Next Friday, Grove travels to Jay for the “Delaware County Bowl” and Miami hosts Inola.