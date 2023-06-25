MIAMI, Ok– Futures 918 is an 18U softball team made up of girls from Columbus, Wyandotte, Quapaw, Webb City and Diamond.

They were competing in the Fastpitch Girls 18U Summer Showdown tournament in Miami this weekend.

They defeated the Missouri Crush Elite in the semis 5-4 to advance to the championship game.

In the championship game against the Dirt Dawgs, Futures 918 put on a home-run derby!

Columbus’s Graci Major and Kaitlynn Lopp both hit two-run homers.

Diamond’s Caitlyn Suhrie also hit a two-run homer of her own.

Brylen Bartley picked up the win in the circle for Futures 918.

They took the lead early on and never looked back as they powered themselves to a 9-3 victory to win the championship game and win the tournament!