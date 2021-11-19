Frontenac takes down undefeated Holton to advance to Class 3A State championship game

FRONTENAC, Kan. — The Frontenac Raiders hosted the undefeated Holton Wildcats in the Class 3A Sub-State championship game.

Frontenac went into halftime down 7-6, but managed to get their offense clicking in the second half. They held the Wildcat offense to just one touchdown in the second half and ultimately got the win 32-13.

“We played really good defense all night,” said Frontenac head coach Mark Smith. “They got that early score, but they answered several times which was huge. Just shows our senior leadership. Once we got that momentum in that second half, we were real tough to stop.”

The Raiders will take on Andale in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 27 at HCC-Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson, Kansas.